Maserati harks back to a golden age of motoring

Ever since the company was founded in 1914, Maserati has enjoyed a spectacular reputation for building exciting cars which combine sportiness and elegance in equal measure.

Now Maserati is harking back to the past with a new Royale version of the Quattroporte.

The 1986 Royale version of the third generation Quattroporte stands out, a restyling featuring exclusive blue and green colours, improved interiors, with soft leather seats and extensive use of wood.

The Quattroporte Royale was equipped with a powerful 4.9 litre V8 engine and only 51 units were produced. A truly limited edition.

Today Maserati pays tribute to its heritage with the launch of a special series bearing the same name, available across all models with V6 engines in the current Maserati range: just 100 Maserati Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli Royale will be produced with engines ranging from the 275bhp 3.0 litre V6 Diesel to the 350bhp and 430bhp 3.0 litre V6 petrol. The new Royale special series is available in two unique blue and green colours: Blu Royale and Verde Royale.

The Royale interiors are available in various leather and textile styles created especially for these models.

The models feature “One of 100” plates, Bowers & Wilkins sound system, electric sunroofs and privacy glass.

Like the rest of the range, the Royale Special Series features the Maserati Touch Control Plus unit, an 8.4in touchscreen at the centre of the dashboard.

It controls all the key vehicle functions and also displays the rear view depicted by the reversing camera, with guidelines for ease of use.

It also features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring functions. In addition, for iPhone users, Apple’s Siri system acts as a personal assistant, allowing them to carry out tasks using voice command.

Although the first deliveries are scheduled for March, orders for this series limited to only 100 units can already be placed.

On the road prices for the Royale Special Series start at £78,900 for the Ghibli, £85,300 for the Levante and £103,150 for the Quattroporte.