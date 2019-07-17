In the past I've been a little underwhelmed by offerings in the UK's roadside service stations.

Overpriced food outlets in drab buildings generally lacking in 'TLC', they only tend to draw me in when the need is absolutely necessary.

The inviting motel reception area.

Same goes for budget hotels, which admittedly, serve a purpose if you're looking for a cheap overnight stay but are ultimately forgettable once you have checked out.

But now I feel there is hope thanks to a fresh new concept that's designed to change the negative feelings forever.

Mollie's Motel and Diner in Oxfordshire only opened in January, but is already attracting swathes of happy customers with it's smart take on the classic US-style motel.

Launched by the Soho House chain, Mollie's offers affordable stylish rooms alongside a large diner serving delicious quality food while also breathing new life into the UK's roadside stay market.

One of the motel's stylish bedrooms.

Easily accessible off the A420 west of Oxford, it's an ideal pit stop for Yorkshire travellers looking to break up a long journey to the south coast.

Behind the bright neon-lit exterior, the inviting reception is swish and homely, with the free tea and coffee on tap a welcome sight for weary travellers.

The 79 spacious rooms are modern and airy and each come equipped with a large wall-mounted television, refreshing 'rain forest' shower and luxury Cowshed toiletries.

Keys come in the form of an electronic swipe card, but if you book your reservation via the Mollie's app you can use your phone instead - how clever!

The spacious diner at Mollie's

The classic American-style diner with outdoor seating is separate to the motel and closer to the road, making it a stomach-rumbling proposition for hungry drivers.

I defy anyone to come out not feeling fully fuelled as the food is both comforting and delicious.

Carb-loaded delights include nacho's, chicken wings, burgers, ice cream and the freshly-made apple pie, which has become a Mollie's favourite. For breakfast, you can indulge with a full English or go lighter with granola or avocado and eggs on toast. There are also some real American treats on the menu such as pancakes and waffles with bacon and maple syrup.

If you're not in a hurry to move on, a trip to nearby Oxford is worthwhile as the city's park and ride service is just a short drive away.

Waitress service in the diner.

My next road trip south is planned for September with a Mollie's pit stop already firmly in mind. Trust me, once you've been, it's one you are unlikely to forget.

FACTFILE

Mollie's Motel & Diner, Shrivenham Road, A420, Buckland, Faringdon, Oxfordshire, SN7 8PY, tel: 01367 707777