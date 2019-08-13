SUMMER OFFER AIMS TO HELP RETIREES DOWNSIZE IN CLECKHEATON

Now has never been a better time for retirees looking to move to Cleckheaton. McCarthy and Stone is giving the over 60s the opportunity to live their retirement years to the full, by offering to pay the stamp duty on selected new apartments at its Brooke Dene Court Retirement Living development on Serpentine Road.

Those who take advantage of the offer, which is available for a limited time only, stand to save anything from two-five per cent of the value of their new apartment, which is the current stamp duty rate for properties worth more than £125,000.

The summer incentive, from the leading manager and developer of retirement communities, is available for eligible buyers at Brooke Dene Court who reserve before August 31, 2019 and complete no later than October 25, 2019.

It is hoped the offer will encourage retirees from Cleckheaton – or those looking to move to the area – that now is an ideal time to consider a move to high quality retirement community, which has been specially designed to enrich the lives of those over the age of 60.

McCarthy and Stone’s stamp duty paid free rent offer, gives even more older people the opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle benefits of a low maintenance retirement living apartment.

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/campaigns/summer-offers.