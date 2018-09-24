10 of the most delicious cheap eats in Leeds

Dining out doesn't have to cost the earth, and luckily Leeds has plenty of tasty options to cater for a tight budget.

From cheesy pizzas to indulgent street food, here are 10 places to tuck into a delicious meal and save on a few pennies.

Caravanserai's menu takes inspiration from Middle Eastern cuisine

Dough Boys

Ideal for mixing and matching flavours, Dough Boys serve hand-stretched pizza by the slice and always have six delicious varieties to choose from, starting at £2.90 each.

Keep an eye out for their half price slice offers too, valid from Sunday to Thursday at 12pm to 7pm, and Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 5pm.



Visit: Belgrave Music Hall, Cross Belgrave Street, LS2 8JP - belgravemusichall.com

Zaap Thai Street Food

Tortilla is a popular permanent street food outlet in Trinity Kitchen

Popular for its vibrant atmosphere, Zaap Thai aims to capture the hustle and bustle of a Bangkok street food market, complete with 80 of the most delicious street food dishes, including noodles, curries, Dim Sum and soups.



Visit: 16-17 Grand Arcade, LS1 6PG - zaapthai.co.uk

Manjit's Kitchen

Incorporating Punjabi and Yorkshire styles into street food classics from across India, diners can enjoy the rolled naan wraps, curries, Thali plates and Masala Dosa, with a range of cask beers to wash it all down.



Visit: 37 New York Street, LS2 7DF - manjitskitchen.com

Nation of Shopkeepers

Offering delicious food, cocktails, live music DJ's and a pub quiz every Monday, this well-loved haunt caters for all occasions, and has a wealth of classic dishes to enjoy, from fried chicken to loaded burgers.

Visit: 26-27 Cookridge Street, LS2 3AG - anationofshopkeepers.com

Caravanserai

Taking inspiration from the Middle East, Caravanserais serves a variety of flavoursome dishes from the Ottoman barbecue, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options all on offer to eat in or takeaway - and nearly all dishes are only £5 or less.



Visit: 1 Crown Street, LS2 7DA - caravanseraileeds.co.uk

Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom

This quaint vintage tearoom is perfect if you're looking for a budget-friendly lunch spot, where you can indulge in the sweetest treats.

Along with a variety of speciality teas, there's also breakfasts, traditional afternoon tea, scones, cakes, crumpets and sandwiches on the menu.

Visit: 8-9 Grand Arcade, New Briggate, LS1 6PG - just-grand.co.uk

Pie Minister

Hunger pangs will be well catered for at this award-winning house of pie, where diners have more than 14 different flavours to choose from, paired with mash, peas and gravy, or loaded fries.

And if you have room to spare, there's a decadent range of soft scoop sundaes for dessert priced at £4.50.

Visit: 15-17 Duncan Street, LS1 6DQ - pieminister.co.uk

Cielo Blanco

Diners can dig into a moutwatering menu of Mexican street food classics, including tacos, quesadillas and empanadas, teamed with a selection of tequila-infused cocktails which aim to capture the authentic flavours and vibrancy of the region.



Visit: 415 Trinity Leeds, Albion Street, LS1 5AY - cieloblanco.co.uk

Cafe Moor

Perfect for those who are fans of bold flavours, this North African and Middle Eastern street food cafe is a great place to indulge in something a bit different.

Meals start from £5.50 and come served with chips, houmous, garlic sauce, Arabic bread and mixed salad, while lighter bites, including sandwiches or boureks, will only set you back £3.50.

Visit: B 1904 Kirkgate Market, 34 Ludgate Hill, LS2 7HY - cafemoor.co.uk

Tortilla

Dishing up top-quality Mexican food in the form of flour tortillas, burritos, tacos and quesadillas, this popular street food eatery is big on flavour, with plenty of tasty meats and toppings to choose from - and prices start from only £5.40.

Visit: Trinity Kitchen, Trinity Leeds, Albion Street, LS1 5AY - tortilla.co.uk