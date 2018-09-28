£2,700 for Kerala Appeal

A West Yorkshire woman has thanked over 250 members of the local Hindu community that came together recently for a fundraiser for Sewa UK’s Kerala Flood Appeal.

Kapila Ben Parmer joined forces with her friend, Nutaben Patel, after reading about news of the Kerala floods in August, which left nearly 500 people dead, and over a million people evacuated from their homes.

The pair decided to host an ‘evening of culture’ to help raise money for the victims of the flood. The event, held in Bradford earlier this month, featured live music by local singers and musicians, with traditional Raas Garba dance, some delicious Indian vegetarian snacks made at home by a team of Hindu ladies, and host of raffle prizes.

The event was organised in just two weeks and raised over £2,700 in total, smashing the pair’s goal of £1,000.

Kapila Ben, of Liversedge, said, “This was a fantastic event, and I want to thank all the volunteers who helped make this event possible, it was truly a team effort.

“My friend Nutanben and I, on our daily keep fit walk, were really distressed by the suffering of the poor people of Kerala, many who have lost everything they have worked for all their lives. We wanted to do something to make a difference and by holding this event we hope we have contributed.

“The generosity of the community means we surpassed our total.”

All funds raised will go towards re-habitation and in medical camps via SEWA UK, an international charity which has a UK branch and works in partnership with volunteers in India.