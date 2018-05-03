20 Schools launch new BBest Hub

Batley Town Hall was alive with the launch of the BBEST Community Hub.

The collaboration of the 20 schools in the Batley and Birstall area was celebrated with wonderful enthusiasm at the community event.

More than 30 community groups and organisations joined together to showcase some of the good things going on in the area and launch the hub to the parents and carers in the 20 schools.

Throughout the afternoon on Wednesday 25 April there were performances from the choirs at St Peter’s CofE Junior and Infant School, Birstall Primary Academy, Field Lane Junior and Infant School, inspiring speeches from the boys at Upper Batley High School, rousing campaigning from children at Warwick Road, impressive solo performances from students at Batley Grammar School.

A spokeswoman said: “We are lucky to have some very talented children in our schools and some inspirational teachers who are supporting them.

“More than 400 people enjoyed the performances, refreshments, raffle and celebration of all things great about the area.

“The BBEST Community Hub is made up of 20 schools in the Batley and Birstall area – putting that another way; the BBEST Hub is working for the families of more than 7,600 children locally, approximately 14% of the school children in Kirklees! The aim of the Hub is to support the community so that the children can learn effectively and reach their full potential.”

The winning raffle numbers have been published on the new website www.bbesthub.uk.

Prizes can be collected on presentation of a winning ticket at Field Lane J&I School.

Visit website www.bbesthub.uk or email bbesthubcordinator@bbesthub.uk for more details about the BBest hub.