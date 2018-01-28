66th novel from William Forde

An Award-Winning ex-probation officer at Huddersfield, and former resident of Mirfield, has published his 66th novel.

Author William Forde MBE wrote his latest book following a near-death experience in January 2017.

The plot of the new publication was conceived while Mr Forde was in hospital as he was being treated for terminal blood cancer. Following his discharge from hospital, and chemotherapy, he started work on the book around eight months later.

The new novel is a love story is about a dying man and his personal assistant in his haulage firm. During the last 14 days of his life, the dying man’s lover strikes up a new relationship in the hospital ward with a patient in an adjacent bed who also has a terminal illness.

Mr Forde said: “I wrote my 66th novel during 2017. The theme came from a genuine near-death experience of mine.

“The latest novel was to be book 12 in my ‘Tales from Portlaw’ romantic stories. The book is entitled ‘Fourteen Days’.

“I have had terminal blood cancer for the past four years.

“On Boxing Day in 2017, I was admitted as an emergency patient into Airedale Hospital, Keighley, when one of my lungs collapsed. I almost died twice.

“During my worse period in hospital, I took my mind off my terminal illness and all thought of dying by putting it on something else. I, therefore, decided to plot the theme and storyline of the new novel.”

The book is available at www.lulu.com and www.amazon.com. All profits from Mr Forde’s book sales go to charitable causes in perpetuity.