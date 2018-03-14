8 ideal jobs currently up for grabs in Yorkshire if you love sport

On the hunt for a new challenge?

If you love sport, there are some exciting opportunities currently on offer around Yorkshire which could be just what you were looking for.

Head Diving Coach, Leeds City Council

Do you have a strong background in diving?

This role at John Charles Centre for Sport offers the perfect opportunity to take a leap forward in your coaching career, where you'll be tasked with managing the training scheme at City of Leeds Diving Club to improve diver's performance at regional, national and international competition level.

Apply here: jobs.leeds.gov.uk



Relationship Manager, Badminton England

This challenging, but exciting, role offers a great opportunity to contribute to the growth of Badminton in the UK, working to encourage more people to get involved with the sport and help to secure external funding.

Excellent communication skills and an interest for the sport are required.

Apply here: uksport.gov.uk



Multi-Activity Instructor, Welton Waters Adventure Centre

Do you have a dinghy instructor or windsurfing qualification?

If so, your expertise are wanted at Welton Waters Adventure Centre in Brough, where they are seeking a multi-activity instructor to deliver an array of on-site water and outdoor activities.

Perfect for adventurous types with a passion for teaching.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



BTEC Sports Tutor / Football Coach, Frickley Athletic

If you’re a fan of football and hold a teaching qualification, this role at Frickley Athletic is ideally suited.

Tasked with planning, preparing and teaching the BTEC Sports Qualification to the Frickley Athletic Football Academy side, along with delivering football coaching sessions, it promises to be a varied role that will keep you on your toes.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Rowing Coach, The Gorse Boat Club

Rowing is a priority sport at The GORSE Academies Trust in Leeds and with more than 6,000 students across its five secondary academies and sixth-form college, there's a wealth of budding junior talent making waves in this sport.

To help nurture the talent The Gorse Boat Club are looking for a full-time rowing coach to join the team in September 2018, where the successful candidate will be responsible for two schools of their own, as well as working in collaboration with their existing coach.

Experience of running a successful rowing programme at Junior or Under-23 level is desired.

Apply here: tgat.org.uk



Teacher of Primary PE and Sports Camp, Sporting Influence

Impart your sporting knowledge on the next generation with this rewarding teaching role with Sporting Influence, where you’ll have the chance to work across primary schools in the Harrogate, Ripon, North Yorkshire area and Leeds, teaching PE to youngsters.

Benefits include working on exciting programmes across a range of different schools and the opportunity to gain further coaching awards through continuous professional development.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Full Time and Part Time Instructors, Snozone

Are you a fan of winter sports?

Snozone are recruiting for some seasonal coaching staff to join the slopes to teach freestyle ski and snowboarding, and race skiing, at their locations in both Castleford and Milton Keynes.

BASI Level 1 or SSE 1 qualifications are required and permanent contracts could be offered at the end of the season.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Community Sports Manager, FUTUREACTIVE

Keen to get more people involved in an active and healthy lifestyle?

This York-based role will allow you to showcase your passion for both sport and community as you work with a range of people, from school children to the elderly and disabled, to help increase participation in activity.

A degree in sports development, or a sport-related subject, is desired, as is experience of working with people in a sport or leisure setting.

Apply here: jobs.theguardian.com

