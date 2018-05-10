9 of the best bakeries in Yorkshire according to Tripadvisor

Traditional bakeries have been around for some time and there are a wide variety of popular bakeries, large and small, rural and suburban, all over the UK. Yorkshire has a wide array of bakeries which serve everything from fresh bread, to cookies and cakes, to pastries and pies.

Bakeries satisfy your sweet tooth or savoury cravings with deliciously fresh and piping hot homemade treats, making them the perfect place to buy tasty, local food.

According to Tripadvisor, which are some of the best bakeries in Yorkshire?

Brickyard Bakery, Guisborough, North Yorkshire

This North Yorkshire bakery serves a wide selection of baked goods and they also have a cafe next door where you can sit in and try their selection of cakes, scones, sandwiches and much more.

Their huge servings of quiche and tasty pork pies are popular amongst customers, alongside their wide variety of loaves and cakes, so if you’re in the mood for something sweet or savoury (or both) Brickyard Bakery has plenty of choice.

Walkers Bakery, Skipton, North Yorkshire

This artisan bakery and cafe is a family business, established, owned and run by Robert Walker of Skipton. It is popular amongst locals and serves a wide selection of traditional and speciality breads, pastries, confectionery and cakes.

Walkers bakery is also a chocolatier and therefore sells a delicious array of handmade chocolates, which are extremely popular amongst visitors.

The Farmhouse Bakery, Malton, North Yorkshire

This North Yorkshire bakery is also combined with a coffee shop, serving delicious homemade goods.

Their homemade macaroons are popular with customers, alongside their tasty cakes and other delicacies, including their wide array of savoury pies.

Forge Bakehouse, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This artisan bakery has baked for the people of Sheffield and beyond since 2012. Their bakers, chefs and baristas make everything from scratch, meaning there products do not have any improvers or additives added to them.

Forge Bakehouse has grown from a small bakery, to a larger and popular bakery and have now opened a cafe, which serve delicious homemade good and is popular amongst its visitors.

Seven Hills Bakery, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Seven Hills bakery, located in Sheffield, serves a wide array of homemade bread and cakes.

This bakery is integrated with a shop, cafe and greengrocers, which gives both the staff and shoppers the chance to see behind the scenes, providing an immersive experience for all.

Sunshine Bakery, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Located in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, the Sunshine Bakery provides tasty, traditional food which is lovingly prepared on site each day.

They serve a delicious fresh range of cupcakes, French patisseries, brownies, biscuits, speciality breads and fresh sandwiches and soups.



Dumouchel, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Dumouchel, based in Garforth in Leeds is a patisserie established in 1998. From artisan breads to wedding cakes, they supply a full range of high quality baked delights.

With their expert bakers and chocolatiers, this bakery has become known across Yorkshire, with customers returning again and again to sample their delicious range of pastries, cakes, breads and chocolate.



The Hull Pie Bakery, Hull, East Yorkshire

The Hull Pie bakery serves proper pies, delicious sides, gourmet sausage rolls and sweet treats, all made from scratch.

Their pies in particular are packed full of filling and freshly made, the pulled pork pie proving popular with customers from far and wide.

Patrington Bakery, Patrington, East Yorkshire

Patrington Bakery is a family run business, which produces high quality bread, cakes and pastries, alongside freshly made sandwiches.

They also make speciality cakes to order, so whatever the occasion their talented staff can create a unique sugar-crafted cake to suit your taste.

