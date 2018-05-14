A full list of planned roadworks in Yorkshire over the next week

It's always good to know where there is planned disruption on the roads.

Knowing about roadworks can help you plan your journeys or take another route is needs be, so make sure you save this page.

Roadworks in Yorkshire

The planned roadworks below are for Monday, May 14 to Sunday, May 20, and cover the whole of Yorkshire and are provided by Highways England.

They are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

All improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M18 junction 1 to junction 2 Wadworth

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 2 to junction 3 St Caterines

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Tuesday 15 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 30 Barlborough

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 May for carriageway work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 May for carriageway work. The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 May for carriageway work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct

The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Tuesday 15 May. The northbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Tuesday 15 May. The southbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Friday 18 May. The southbound entry at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Friday 18 May. The closures for carriageway work will take place between 10pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 35 to junction 35a Stocksbridge

The northbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 16 May. The southbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 17 May. The southbound entry slip road at junction 35a will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 17 May. The closures for carriageway repairs will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32 Castleford to junction 30 Rothwell

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed from junction 30 to junction 31 overnight for 3 nights from Monday 14 May and again on Sunday 20 May and the westbound carriageway on Saturday 19 May for bridge maintenance and technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for six nights from Monday 14 May for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The clockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 14 May. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1T Barnsdale to Ferrybridge

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Sunday 20 May. The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Friday 18 May. The northbound and southbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with a 40mph speed restriction until May for barrier renewal work.

A64 Bramham to Askham Bar

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction 24/7 in place for barrier renewal work. On Monday 14 May the westbound carriageway will be closed between Askham Bryan and Headley Bar and a lane 2 closure eastbound Headley Bar to Tadcaster Bar. On Tuesday 15 May the westbound carriageway will be closed between Askham Bar and Askham Bryan and between Tadcaster Bar and Headley Bar, and there will be a lane 2 closure eastbound Headley Bar to Tadcaster Bar. On Wednesday 16 May the eastbound carriageway will be closed between Askham Bryan and Askham Bar and westbound between Tadcaster Bar and Headley Bar, and a lane 2 closure eastbound Headley Bar to Tadcaster Bar. On Thursday 17 May the eastbound carriageway will be closed between Bramham and Askham Bryan and on the westbound carriageway between Tadcaster Bar and Headley Bar. On Friday 18 May the westbound carriageway will be closed between Tadcaster Bar and Headley Bar and there will be a lane 2 closure eastbound Headley Bar to Tadcaster Bar. On Saturday 19 May the westbound carriageway will be closed between Tadcaster Bar and Headley Bar and there will be a lane 2 closure eastbound Headley Bar to Tadcaster Bar.

A64 Pickering to Musley Bank

The westbound carriageway will be closed overnight on Tuesday 15 May from Pickering to Musley Bank to carry out carriageway repair work and to install new detection/communication loops.

A180 Stallingbrough to Great Coates

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 15 May for carriageway repair. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A180 Great Coates to Pyewipe

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 17 May for carriageway repair. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.