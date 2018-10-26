ABL accountant Luke makes the grade

Commercial finance broker Luke Rodgers, who works for ABL Business in Cleckheaton, has been awarded the Certificate in Business Banking and Conduct (Cert BB&C) from The London Institute of Banking and Finance. Luke said: “I’m really thrilled to have achieved this next big step in my career.

“ABL Business have been very supportive throughout.”

“I feel that this approach of enabling you to learn on the job has helped me to grow and become more confident in what I do. This, in turn, equips us to provide the best possible service to our clients.”

Joint managing director of ABL Business, Alex Beardsley, said: “We’re committed to supporting continuous professional development for all our staff, which strengthens the skills of our workforce on an ongoing basis.

“We’re very proud of what Luke has achieved in such a short time. He’s a real asset to the team and his efforts in constantly developing his skills within the sector are much appreciated by his clients.”