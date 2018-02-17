Accountancy firm’s top customer service adds up to Gold Award rating

An independent firm of Chartered Accountants which runs an office in Cleckheaton has achieved the top Gold Award rating from the prestigious Investor in Customers (IIC) accreditation.

BHP, Yorkshire’s largest independent firm, increased on its previous score achieved in 2015 when it was one of just 15% of firms in the country to achieve a top rating.

IIC independently assesses client satisfaction levels for businesses across all industries through the use of anonymous surveys undertaken with clients, employees and other business connections.

The questionnaires looked at a wide range of areas, from how well customer needs are understood and met, to how happy they feel with the service they receive.

John Warner, managing partner at BHP, said: “It’s vital that our customers feel valued and that they are getting a service that makes a genuine difference to their business and personal goals.

“Our aim is to ensure that the high standards we are renowned for are maintained and improved upon. To have increased our rating this year with an IIC Gold Award accreditation is a testament to the hard work of each and every one of our 300-strong team.”