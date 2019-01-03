Air cadets plaster competition with outstanding first aid performances

cadets and staff from 868 (Mirfield) Air Cadets have followed on from their successes with 33 squadrons in South and West Yorkshire Wing by becoming winners of both the Youth First Aid and Young Adult First Aid competitions.

Both teams competed in the North Region Competitions at RAF Leeming.

The Youth First Aid team, comprising Corporal Christian Bartey and cadets Daniel Bartey, Freya Pugh and Laila Robinson repeated their previous success and won that category of the competition, having the winner’s trophy presented by the Regional Commandant, Group Captain Mark Leeming.

Nearly as successful were the Young Adult competitors, two young civilian instructors Charlie McGovern and Leah Silvester who were runners-up in that category, with Leah achieving the second highest individual score.

Following from such a successful day, both teams were called to represent North Region at the Air Cadet national competition held at RAF Cranwell. In an amazing coincidence of scoring, both teams achieved a commendable 5th place in their respective categories, each out of 12 teams.

Both teams were trained by the Squadron’s First Aid Officer, Mr Lionel Green, and this was the third successive year he has trained the Squadron’s Youth team to compete in the National Competition.

The Mirfield Air Cadet Squadron meets at the Air Cadet Centre on Huddersfield Road on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Or for Dewsbury, 96 Squadron meets at their headquarters on Vulcan Road on Monday and Thursday evenings. Call Flt Lt Peter Doubell on 01924 498 896 for details.