Almost £3,000 raised in memory of Roger

Family and friends have come together to raise funds for local brain tumour charity in memory of a Dewsbury resident

Roger Holdsworth was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a terminal brain tumour in August last year.

The Brain Tumour Research and Support across Yorkshire logo.

Due to the aggressive nature of the disease, and the location of the tumour, curative treatment was sadly not an option. Roger focused his remaining months spending quality time with his family and friends.

On Saturday 6 January, whilst in the safe care of Linson Court Nursing Home with his wife by his side, Roger passed away.

Roger, aged 73 years, was a devoted husband and proud dad of Andrew and Rachel, much loved father in law of Eva and Jason, adored grandad of Joseph and George, Ethan and Arianna and a highly respected member the community.

Roger was very much a man loved and respected by many, both near and far.

A private committal was held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 31 January followed by a service of celebration for the life of Roger at The Minster Church of All Saints in Dewsbury.

Following in the footsteps of Roger’s kind and generous nature, his family decided to raise funds in the lead up to the funeral and during the ceremony for Yorkshire based brain tumour charity, BTRS (Brain Tumour Research and Support across Yorkshire). An incredible £2,756 has been raised so far, with funds still coming in.

Rachel Napoli, Roger’s daughter, said: “Supporting Brain Tumour Research and Support is such a fitting tribute to Roger – an incredibly kind and generous man who dedicated so much time and effort to serving others.

“Our family is truly touched by the generous donations to BTRS and are deeply thankful to all who have contributed.”

Sorrell Coulson, BTRS events and fundraising manager, said: “The generosity of Roger’s family and friends has been completely over whelming.

“In addition to donations from those who knew Roger locally, many friends and family from further afield, including the USA, gave generously in Roger’s memory.

“Brain tumour research is hugely underfunded, and this money will greatly help BTRS in leading the fight against brain tumours in Yorkshire.

“It is wonderful to see the support of people both near and far coming together to raise money in memory of such a well loved and respected man.”