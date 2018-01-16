Apprentice Joe proves to be a cut above rivals

An apprentice from Cleckheaton was among the winners at a college award ceremony.

Joe Smith walked away with an Apprentice of the Year trophy from the Bradford College Group Apprenticeship Awards 2017.

Joe was named Level 3 Apprentice of the Year in the service industries category at the college’s end of year celebration.

He earned his award for an apprenticeship served with Krystal’s Hair and Beauty Salon on Cheapside, Cleckheaton.

Since completing his apprenticeship he has opened his own salon, House of Smith, on Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton.

Judges described him as a “true success story” having quit a career as a welder to start an apprenticeship in hairdressing and now having his own thriving business.

He thanked his tutor Rachel Simpson from Bradford College for her support throughout his training.

He said: “She needs a big shout out. She is a great trainer and was always very supportive.

“I have opened my own salon and have now taken on an apprentice myself, which is great. Moving forward hopefully business will be booming.”

Joes award was one of 30 presented at the awards ceremony held at the Advanced Training Centre in Bradford with apprentices, trainees, employers and assessors all recognised in a range of subject areas including business, construction, engineering, dental nursing, pharmacy, childcare and hairdressing.

Dawn Leak, the director of employer responsiveness at Bradford College Group, said: “The evening was an great opportunity to celebrate all things apprenticeships - to recognise the achievements of apprentices and trainees and to thank the employers and teaching staff.”