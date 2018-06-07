Apprentices set to help firm to expand

A Ravensthorpe engineering company with big plans to expand is looking to take on more apprentices to help it expand its turnover to £32m to five years.

Sewtec Automation Limited designs and manufactures bespoke packaging solutions to some of the UK’s best-known blue chip companies in the food, tobacco, personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

The company anticipates doubling the number of highly skilled engineering and manufacturing jobs, which would see its workforce growing to more than 120 people.

Some of these will be apprentices because the company has already seen the benefits they can bring to the business.

Head of Business Support, Mark Atkins, said: “Sewtec is a great place to work; employees are very loyal and tend to remain with us for long periods.

“Apprenticeships are a great way of future-proofing the business as like many companies within the sector, we have an ageing workforce.

“We are looking to recruit passionate and innovative employees who will play an integral part in delivering key business objectives.”

One success the company has already seen is Jordan Knight, from Cleckheaton – an electrical engineering apprentice with Kirklees College who has been with Sewtec for three years.

Mark said: “Jordan has fit really well into the company and hasn’t been afraid to embrace what we do.”

Recommending apprenticeships, Jordan said: “For me, it was the better option. I didn’t want to go to university and be in debt. “I was always more interested in the practical side.

“I like that I’m getting paid while I’m learning and getting a qualification.”