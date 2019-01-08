Asda in Leeds and Wakefield drops fuel prices by upto 2p per litre

Asda has dropped its fuel prices by upto 2p per litre from today.

Customers will benefit when filling up at its 320 petrol stations after the supermarket announced a cut of up to 1ppl off unleaded and 2ppl off diesel, following continued decreases in the wholesale cost.

The retailer’s new price means that drivers across the country will pay no more than 113.7ppl on unleaded and 123.7ppl on diesel. It’s the seventh fuel price drop Asda has delivered to motorists since October 26, dropping the price of unleaded fuel by 14ppl and diesel by 11ppl.

Asda’s senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “As a result of wholesale prices recently falling we’ve been able to pass these savings onto our customers, giving them a good start to the New Year. Motorists filling up at Asda will pay no more than 113.7ppl on unleaded and 123.7ppl on diesel.”