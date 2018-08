The Founder of Rejuvenation Water, Kris Ingham, has been shortlisted for the Duke of York New Entrepreneur of the Year category in the 2018 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

Kris, originally from Cleckheaton, attended Heckmondwike Grammar School. He said: “Although I didn’t launch Rejuvenation Water to win awards, it’s always great to be recognised.”