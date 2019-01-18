Awards presented to air cadets

Award winners: Spen Valley Air Cadets are pictured with their trophies.
Spen Valley Air Cadets recently celebrated their achievements over the previous year with the squadron’s annual presentation night.

Despite some of the younger cadets being a little nervous at parading in front of a large audience, parents watched as their cadets gained a range of certificates, badges and trophy awards.

As well as this, the squadron ran a charity fundraiser that same night, where they managed to collect £120.43 for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin RAFAC, Commanding Officer 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, said: “This was an excellent evening with some well deserved awards.”

Award winners were:

○ Cadet William Eastwood - Best Attendance Trophy

○ Cadet Abigail Hardy - Best Cadet of the Year Trophy

○ Sergeant Megan Wright - Best Participator Trophy

○ Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin - Squadron Commanding Officer

○ Corporal Lewis Smith - Best Sports Trophy

○ Cadet Maxx Liddemore - Best Newcomer of the Year Trophy

○ Sergeant Aaron Woodlock - Best Uniform Trophy