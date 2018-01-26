Batley couple’s fundraising in memory of Elsie-May brings cuddle cot at Dewsbury

A couple who lost their baby daughter just days before her due date have fundraised for a second Cuddle Cot to offer comfort to families who may lose loved one in similar circumstances.

Birstall couple Tanya and Darryl Normington, together with their family and friends held a fundraising evening last November 4 in memory of their beautiful daughter Elsie-May who was stillborn on November 25, 2016, just days before her due date.

Help: The specially cooled cot can be made available to families

Last year, through the Angel Wings charity, Tanya and Darryl presented a cuddle cot to a Halifax funeral director for use in that area and wanted to fundraise to fund a second one. An evening at the Rock Hotel, Halifax, consisted of an auction, a raffle and a tombola with donations coming from businesses, family and friends, and the evening included a DJ and a hot buffet. With the generosity of all those who attended, the event raised just over £1,800 and a second cuddle cot could be ordered and has now been presented to funeral directors George Brook Ltd, Sharp Street, Dewsbury.

Tanya said: “After our daughter Elsie-May was stillborn we had use of a cuddle cot in hospital, it is a cooling system which enables families to spend precious time with their baby before they have to say their final goodbyes.

“Unfortunately not everyone has access to this important piece of equipment as they are not available in all hospitals or funeral directors. With this in mind we wanted to give other parents and families who had sadly lost their baby the same opportunity to have the use of a cuddle cot if they so desire.”

Tanya and Darryl thanked businesses in Batley, Birstall and Morley whose kind donations helped to make a fantastic auction, and Tanya’s mum Carol Scurrah and her partner who worked tirelessly to arrange the successful event.