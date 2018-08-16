Batley Girls’ High School head proud of A-level results

Batley Girls’ High School is delighted to announce a 100% pass rate for A-level results for 2018.

The school’s best ever results were achieved in Advanced level Mathematics, Psychology, Biology and Chemistry.

David Cooper and Julie Haigh, Co-Heads at Batley Girls’ High School, said: “These results are testament to the hard work of our students, staff and the support of our families.

“We are so proud of our students and wish our 2018 leavers every success as they progress to exciting new opportunities.”

In Mathematics 63% of students achieved A*-B grades and 88% achieved A*-C grades; 70% of students in Chemistry achieved A*-C grades and 88% of students in Psychology achieved A*-B grades.

Other outstanding results were attained in Fine Art and Graphics (93% A*-C), Urdu (92% A*-B), Media (90% A*-C), Photography (70% A*-C) and Sport (75% A*-C).

There were also other excellent performances across the Arts, in Media and in Sport.