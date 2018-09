A MAN was due to appear in court today after being charged with murdering a 31-year-old man in Batley.

The 31-year-old man was found with serious injuries which proved to be fatal after police were called to an incident in Town Street, Batley, at around 10pm on Friday.

Ibrahim Mahetar, 35, of School Crescent, Batley, has been charged with murder and assault and was due to appear before magistrates at Huddersfield today (Monday Sep 3).