Batley man fights off gang who broke into his home

A gang of thieves were fought off by a man in Batley on Saturday after they broke into his home and demanded money.

The incident happened on Saturday 24 November at around 3pm on Laurel Drive, in the Wilton estate.

Police are investigating the incident as a robbery and assault.

A police spokesperson said: "Suspects broke into a house on Laurel Drive and demanded money from the occupants. They refused and the suspect threatened the victim.

"An altercation occured between one of the male suspects and a male victim. The suspects then fled the scene over the garden fence.

"The male victim suffered injuries to his hand and face. Enquires are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180590147 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."