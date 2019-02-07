Batley MP Tracy Brabin praises response of emergency services to town centre blast

Batley MP Tracy Brabin has praised the work of the emergency services in response to the suspected gas explosion that rocked the town centre last night.

Five people were taken to hospital after the incident, which happened in a domestic flat at the junction of Hick Lane and Bradford Road. A number of people also suffered burns in the blast.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin said: “I appreciate that an incident of this scale will have caused concern and distress in our community so I am thankful to our hard-working emergency services for their response and efforts to ensure the area is made safe for members of the pubic.

“I understand that a number of people are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries and my thoughts are with them and their families.

“Emergency services are likely to be at the scene for much of the day so I’d encourage people to avoid the area where possible.”