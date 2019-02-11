Batley’s rail services will be under scrutiny at public meeting

Network Rail have agreed to attend a public meeting secured by Batley MP Tracy Brabin where commuters will have the chance to raise their concerns about local services and the future of the rail network.

The public meeting, which will also be attended by Transpennine Express who run many of the services through Batley Station, was arranged after months of disquiet over delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

Network Rail is the public sector organisation that runs much of the rail infrastructure in England, Wales and Scotland.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin said: “I am very pleased that Network Rail will be joining representatives from Transpennine Express to answer questions about local services.

“This will give people the opportunity to have their say about what is and isn’t working by engaging directly with those who run local services and infrastructure.”

The public meeting will take place between 10am and 12pm on February 23 at the Older People’s Centre at Upper Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5DP.

Those planning to attend can register interest here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/public-meeting-with-tracy-brabin-mp-and-transpennine-express-tickets-55149501644