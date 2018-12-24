Batley's Salvation Army hub to continue services despite ongoing building works

Church and charity leaders in Batley are reassuring its community that their doors will remain open despite much-needed building works.

Batley Salvation Army provides support at the heart of the community throughout the year. People can access affordable clothing and furniture from its Care and Share charity shop, receive emergency food support and signposting to relevant agencies for advice, engage with spiritual wellbeing through its all-age church services and even make new friends.

During the Christmas period, the church held a Christmas party for some 60 vulnerable local children, took part in Christmas carolling to raise vital funds for its work and ensured many children who wouldn’t otherwise receive a gift at Christmas will wake to a present through the church’s toy appeal.

Corps officer (church leader) Major Fred Eardley said: “Batley Salvation Army is a hub of activity every day of the week and we don’t expect that to change during our planned maintenance works in the new year. Unfortunately, some of our activities will have to take a break but we still have our doors open and people can pop in to seek support or a friendly chat.”

The Salvation Army’s team of property and facilities professionals works hard to ensure the Church and charity’s buildings are safe, welcoming and accessible to the communities in which they serve. The planned maintenance works are estimated to take seven weeks, commencing in the new year.

However, during this time the hub’s popular Connections coffee shop, charity shop and church will remain open, in addition to the continuation of music rehearsals, Monday friendship group (1 pm to 2 pm), fortnightly Tuesday Craft T Chatters group (1 pm to 2.30 pm) and monthly Saturday coffee morning (10 am to noon on the first Saturday of the month).

As part of its planned maintenance work at Batley, the team is increasing the building’s fire safety in its roof and managing the controlled and contained removal of asbestos from the loft space.