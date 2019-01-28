Batley Town Hall hosts apprenticeships event

Local, regional and national employers, colleges and training providers are heading to Batley on Tuesday, February 12 for the Kirklees and North Kirklees Apprenticeship event.

Following the success of the 2018 Apprenticeship Evening this event will give young people and their parents and carers a chance to talk to a range of groups about apprenticeship opportunities they can apply for.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Gwen Lowe, will open the event which will take place between 5.30pm to 8pm at Batley Town Hall.

Young people and parents/carers from across Kirklees are invited to come along to the event to find out more about apprenticeships and to discover the range of current vacancies on offer in the area. Attendees will be able to chat to exhibitors and apprentices, find out about vacancies, attend information sessions and get advice and guidance from C&K Careers.

John Andrews at C&K Careers said: “Apprentices do real jobs for real employers, gaining the qualifications that industries want and that can provide opportunities for progression. Apprentices benefit from higher rates of employment and higher levels of job satisfaction than young people in jobs offering no training. Increasingly popular with employers, apprenticeships contribute to improved labour supply, staff retention, increased productivity and a workforce with the ‘right’ skills and commitment to the business.”