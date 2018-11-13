Be part of the big festive show at HeckmondLight

Thousands of people are expected to attend Heckmondwike’s festive lights switch on, and there is a chance to be part of the illuminations.

HeckmondLight takes place on Saturday, November 24 from 4pm-8pm, in and around Green Park, which is being transformed into a magical world of light and wonder.

As well as the official switch on at 7pm, celebrated with the giant Momentum Wheel at the centre of the park, there will be illuminations galore, art nstallations, flaming gas jets, lanterns, a chance to met Santa, plus a whole host of fun-filled family activities.

You won’t want to miss Digital Funfair’s ‘Invanity’ where you can lose yourself in a kaleidoscope of mirrors and light, for just £1.

All other events are free. Get hands on and join artist Lou Sumray with ‘Make and Take’, a chance to make your own portable and wearable light up items and be part of the illuminations on the night.

External Combustion, who lit up the park last year with their blazing gas jets, are back with the Crown of Flames.

Santa will be on the bandstand every hour on the hour from 4pm,

Nancy Barrett, director of the arts team Creative Scene, who will produce the event said: “HeckmondLight continues a tradtion of over 100 years in the town and it is a great time for people get together. We hope people will get wrapped up, grab a hot drink and and come see what is on offer in Green Park from 4pm. before the big switch on.”

The event is organised by Heckmondwike Community Alliance and Creative Scene, which uses funding from Arts Council England via the National Lottery.

Simon Thirkill, chair of the Heckmondwike Community Alliance, said: “The first ever lights event took place in Heckmondwike in 1863, but we are bringing it bang up to date with the latest in light innovation. It’s an event to be proud of and we want to keep looking to the future as we create new attractions for the annual lights event. It will be a little bit special this year- lots of new light art works have been created, and artists have been working with hundred of children from local schools and young people to bring these new attractions to the heart of the event.’

Mini-illuminations made by pupils from Heckmodwike Primary School will be in shop windows and Lan-Turns will be on show made by sculptor Bryan Tweddle and

members of the Heckmondwike Community Centre.

The Kaleidotree by the Openfield Creativelab from Portugal have been working with Batley School of Art students to create custom made lamps for the trees. In Green Park there will be a display by students of the Brian Jackson College, including six light boxes with their interpretations of Christmas.

There will also be a street night market and fun fair.

More details at www.creativescene.org.uk