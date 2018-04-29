Bigger Boat’s turnover shows large increase

Mirfield-based digital marketing agency The Bigger Boat has achieved a record 43% increase in turnover for the 2017-18 period.

This substantial uplift in revenue follows significant change for the company, founded in 2010 by directors Doug Main, Lee Boothroyd and Andy McCaul, whose services include branding, digital and search marketing.

The agency’s biggest growth to date also comes hot on the heels of a duo of key appointments, paving the way for an increase to their 60-strong customer base.

Ruby Ribbons joins the team as a junior account manager, following a degree in communications at Northumbria University. She will be working on a number of client accounts – including UNTHA UK and SNF – and providing social media support as part of her role.

Another addition to the creative crew is senior account manager Emma Heslop.

With a wealth of experience in marketing, including 20 years in the design and print industry, Emma is already heavily involved in numerous client projects, and is currently handling the design and digital marketing for the agency’s biggest client Little Tikes.

Managing director Andy McCaul said: “Both Ruby and Emma have the digital skills that we look for in all our staff – and have slotted into the team perfectly. With Emma’s vast experience, I am confident that she will bring a wealth of creative knowledge to the table.

“Ruby has already embraced her role with an impressive level of commitment.

“We are looking forward to watching her grow and evolve in this environment.”

The 11-strong agency is now on the lookout for a further account manager.