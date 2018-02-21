Birstall campaigner receives boost in campaign for brother's legacy

A Birstall campaigner has expressed her delight after her MP gave her backing to a campaign started after her 15-year-old brother tragically took own life.

Chelsea Oliver is lobbying for counselling to be available in all schools alongside her mother, Emma, after Daniel Long killed himself having become obsessed with GCSE exam revision.

Together with Radio Aire, the pair have already collected more than 5,000 signatures for their Problem Shared petition.

Now Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin, who is also Shadow Minister for Early Years, has added her support.

“It’s definitely a big step to have my local MP back our campaign,” Chelsea said, “To have her involved is amazing and she said that she’s going to keep in touch over the next few months to see how we can take things forward.”

The MP said, “Daniel’s story is deeply saddening. As a mum myself, with two daughters who have experienced some challenges, I know that it’s often just a step away and a moment in time that you could have maybe stopped with the right support.

“I think it’s really vital we have ring-fenced money to ensure every school has a counsellor so that the door will always be open for a child in distress.”

Daniel died after taking his life in the bedroom of his Gildersome home in February 2016.

An inquest concluded that the Morley Bruntcliffe Academy pupil had been suffering from acute anxiety at the time.

His mum, Emma Oliver, said she had been inundated with messages from parents worried about exam stress and added,

“I would hate for another child to go through what he did and end his life when he had so much to live for.”