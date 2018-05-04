Blooming great cup win for community garden

KIRKLEES COUNCIL’S entry into the Spring Harrogate Flower Show won a silver gilt award and the Newby Cup.

The garden, which was designed by the local community and council apprentices with support from council staff, is called ‘Mills to Moors’.

The entry was created to reflect the harmonious connection between nature and industry, with the planting reflecting natural moorland habitats whilst providing a long season of interest and colour.

Overall the garden is intended to evoke the spirit of the district, a strong Pennine landscape, industrial heritage and communities linked by water.

The planting, which was awarded the Newby Cup, was grown at the Peace Pit Community Nursery by volunteers from S2R a local mental health charity.

Karl Battersby, strategic director, economy and Infrastructure said: “I am really pleased that the hard work and skill of those involved has resulted in these two prestigious accolades.

“The project provided our apprentices with the unique opportunity to see something through from the planning stages to creating a final award winning piece.

“The volunteers involved have also benefited from the chance to get some gentle exercise, spend time in nature, meet new people and be creative.

“To win these awards is the icing on the cake and everyone involved should be very proud.”