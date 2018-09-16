Bus service has carried 1/2 million passengers during past 10 years

Dewsbury’s popular Metro Local bus service is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

The service runs between Shaw Cross and Dewsbury Moor via Dewsbury Town centre, Monday to Saturday.

It has carried approaching half a million passengers and travelled almost 200,000 miles – the equivalent of eight times around the equator.

Bus company TLC uses fully accessible minibuses to run the service, which runs hourly between 9.30am and 2.30pm six days a week.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority supports the service as part of the £18 million it invests in providing vital bus links for communities across West Yorkshire that otherwise would have no bus services.

Cllr Eric Firth, Dewsbury councillor and Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “The ML2 Metro Local bus provides people in Dewsbury’s outer areas with vital access to the town centre’s shops and services and helps enable them to meet up with friends and family, which is why the Combined Authority provides financial supports for the service.

“The fact it covers parts of Dewsbury that are not served by normal bus services, is one of the reasons why it’s so successful.

“Because most of the users are regulars who have got to know each other and the drivers over the years travelling on the Metro Local can feel like a social club at times.

“My fellow councillors and I are pleased to be marking 10 years of this service and hope that Dewsbury people will continue to use it so we can celebrate another 10 years.”