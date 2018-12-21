Business advisor honoured by MPs for outstanding community work

Jonathan Sanderson, business advisor and patriot to Moonlight Trust, has been honoured by Members of Parliament for his community work.

Mr Sanderson was presented the ‘Excellence Award in Business’ by MPs Paula Sherriff, MP of Dewsbury, and Tracy Brabin, MP of Batley and Spen.

He received the honour at the Moonlight Trust Excellence Awards – a cohesion in Diversity event held in Batley.

Mr Sanderson is managing director at Corecom Consulting, an award-winning IT recruitment company with offices in Leeds and Manchester.

Hosted by Moonlight Trust, the evening recognised advocates for their continuous support for the growing charity; who provide food, shelter, sanitation, medical supplies and education to refugees across the globe.

Described as a leader who goes above and beyond supporting the local community, Founder and CEO, Noushin Raja acknowledged that Jonathan and his team have helped Moonlight Trust move forward with their mission to help brighten lives by eradicating poverty and promoting peace love, justice and equality.

Jonathan Sanderson, managing director at Corecom Consulting, said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised with an award from the Moonlight Trust There are 13.5 million Syrians who are displaced, therefore it’s vital that we continue to raise awareness of the refugee crisis.

“The team and I at Corecom Consulting are incredibly passionate about our support for this worthy cause and we look forward to providing continuous support for the charity.”