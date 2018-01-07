Business lunch raises £27,000

Local business people across Kirklees and Calderdale have raised an incredible £27,000 for local children’s charities.

The second annual Kirklees and Calderdale Annual Christmas Lunch (KACCL) took place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield in aid of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and Orange Box Young People’s Centre.

The lunch, sponsored by Crowther Accountants, was attended by 265 people from the business community.

Attendees also enjoyed entertainment by magician and performer John Danbury, a speech by Peter Branson, the chief executive of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and a youth choir put together by Orange Box especially for the event.

Singer Callum Butterworth, 16, who uses the facilities at Orange Box, wowed everyone with his talent.

The KACCL organising committee represents figures from local businesses across the region, which includes JR Group UK Ltd, Stafflex, Chadwick Lawrence, Faith PR, Eastwood & Partners, Brug Consultancy, Whimsical Events, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Hellomint, Cedar Court Hotels and Crowther Accountants.

Steve Crowther who has been appointed chair of KACCL 2018 said: “The event was absolutely fantastic and we are delighted with the amount raised on the day.

“On behalf of the committee, I’d like to extend a thank you to everyone who attended and for their donations to the two charities, who make such a huge difference to young people and families in our local area.”