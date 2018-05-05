Business will be key catalyst for entrepreneurs

A new partnership has been formed to provide finance to entrepreneurs who want to launch or grow businesses across the Yorkshire region.

The recently-launched Business Catalyst Club has agreed a deal with Cleckheaton-based finance brokers ABL Business to create Business Catalyst Finance.

The partnership will complement the equity and venture capital activities of the Business Catalyst Club by providing access to a broad range of funding options such as commercial property finance, business loans and venture capital along with alternative finance opportunities like asset-based lending and peer-to-peer lending.

The club’s invitation-only lunches create an effective platform for a select number of ventures seeking capital to showcase their proposals to members and guests – many of whom are business angels, private investors and institutional lenders. Proposals are considered from start-ups to more established trading businesses.

Business Catalyst Club director Graham Shiers said: “We had an overwhelming response to the launch – we have hit the ground running and are already helping to bring some imaginative opportunities to fruition. We now want to add even more value by broadening the way we help entrepreneurs to source funding for their projects.”

Joint managing director of ABL Business, Andy Redman, said: “We were delighted to attend the first Business Catalyst Club lunch which brought together key players from across the region, representing a whole range of sectors. The event attracted entrepreneurs armed with an array of ambitious and imaginative business ideas.”

Visit www.businesscatalystclub.co.uk to find out more about Business Catalyst Club.