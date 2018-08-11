Cadets help out at Lord Lieutenant’s garden party

The 868 (Mirfield) Squadron Air Training Corps recently supported West Yorkshire’s Lord Lieutenant garden party.

As a farewell event for her, the Lieutenancy arranged a garden party themed on the Commonwealth with over 400 hundred invited guests, and having provided a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for seven of her years in office the Squadron was asked to support the event.

Guests enjoy the party with Cadet Laila Robinson (centre) serving.

The event was held at the home of the West Yorkshire Lieutenancy, Bowcliffe Hall in Bramham, also the past home of Robert Blackburn of Blackburn Aircraft fame, and so was quite fitting for them to have air cadets in support of the event.

The Commonwealth theme for the day carried through the diversity of the entertainments and catering with a steel band, pipe band, bhangra dancers, carnival dancers, Indian canapes and high teas.

Cadets and staff were deployed to provide support in various key activities:

l Providing a meet and greet service at the entrance.

l Organising the car parking.

l Providing first aid cover.

l Supporting the hospitality of the day by handing out refreshments.

Despite being a very busy day for her, Dame Ingrid took time for a photo-call with the Air Cadet team, and she was pleased to find that three of her past Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets were included: Flying Officer Felicia Doubell, Flight Sergeant (RAFAC) Alex Nordoff and Cadet Warrant Officer Joe Jenkinson.