Call to find relatives of omitted Batley and Birstall fallen

Batley History Group is looking for help as it tries to trace relatives of soldiers omitted from the Batley and Birstall War Memorials.

Local historian Martin James, along with a team of volunteers, have been working on a website which provides short biographical information for those commemorated on our area’s War Memorial, both First and Second World Wars.

During the course of this work the team identified men and a woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War who were omitted from the War Memorials.

Over recent months Batley History Group have worked closely with Kirklees Council to ensure that those identified through the team’s are honoured on the town’s main War Memorial.

These additions have the support of the Batley Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Those identified are

○ Private John Richard Barker (Birstall)

○ Private Charles Christopher Bray

○ Private Ernest Burnley

○ Private Harry Burnley

○ Sapper John Thomas Connelly

○ Corporal Ernest Day

○ Sgt Louis Joseph Fox

○ Private James Goldthorpe

○ Private Edward Holmes (Birstall)

○ Private Herbert Holmes (Birstall)

○ Ann Leonard

○ Private Arthur Redgwick

○ Private Lewis Llewellyn Sheppard

○ Lance Corporal Joseph Smith

○ Private William Thachrah

○ Private Percy Thewlis

○ Private Gordon Stanley Whittaker (Birstall)

○ Gunner Harold Wyles

Batley History Group is keen to trace any relatives of those identified.

A Batley History Group spokesman said: “We would like any relatives of those identified to get in touch with us.

“If any names are incorrectly spelled, or if anyone connected with those identified would prefer to have a name removed, could you please contact Batley History Group at bhgcommittee01@hotmail.com before Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

“The aim is to add these names to Batley War Memorial on Sunday, November 10, 2019, which is Remembrance Sunday.

“The new website is http.//www.batleysrollofhonour.com/ and covers those named on the main Batley and Birstall War Memorials – as well as those men and woman remembered on local church memorials.”