An appeal has been launched to try and find a missing dog in North Kirklees.

The small border terrier dog was lost near Scout Hill in Dewsbury on Sunday (December 10).

The two-year-old girl, named Poppy, was last seen around 9am on the Spen Valley Greenway.

If you have any information, please email dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk and we will pass your details on to the owners.