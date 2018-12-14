Care home’s ‘good’ rating

A care home manager in Dewsbury has thanked staff, residents, relatives and the community for their support after receiving the latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

Cheryl Green has steered Ashworth Grange residential care home to achieving ‘good’ rating in all five key areas of care: Safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

During CQC’s most recent unannounced visits, inspectors spoke with residents, relatives and staff and noted that there had been great progress at the home.

They also studied maintenance records, staff profiles, medicine administration and care plans and found that Cheryl had implemented positive changes which have had a huge impact on all areas of life at Ashworth Grange.

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the day to day activities that are available for residents and the new technology that has been brought on board, helping staff to effectively manage detailed care plans and giving them the time to deliver person-centred care.

They saw people laughing and residents looking comfortable and relaxed, making their own choices about their daily lives.

Cheryl said: “I am so grateful for the support that Ashworth Grange has received over the past 12 months.

“From local nurses, GPs, social workers and neighbours, through to our staff, relatives and of course our residents – everyone has been with us on this journey.

“As well as the hard work of my staff team, it is that belief and encouragement which has helped us to go from strength to strength and has now resulted in the rating we deserve.”