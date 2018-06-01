Carol from Batley, 72, set to appear on Take Me Out to find her 'happy ever after'

A retired bookmaker from Batley is set to appear on Take Me Out, where master matchmaker Paddy McGuiness hopes to help her find the man of her dreams.

Carol, 72, will feature on an over 50s special of ITV’s popular Saturday night dating show after being single for ten years.

Host McGuinness said: “I’m swapping the love lift for a stair lift for this one-off special! Proving that it’s never too late to date, I’ve gathered together 30 fabulous older ladies hoping to match with the silver fox of their dreams. It’s a really heart-warming show and a lot of fun.”

Joining Carol in the Golden Girl line-up is a former nun, an ex-girlfriend of Hollywood-heartthrob Jason Statham, and a single lady on the lookout for husband number six.

To find out if Paddy finds Carol a date, tune into ITV on Saturday, June 9, at 8pm.