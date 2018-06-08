Casualty night for air cadets

The first aid skills of cadets at 868 (Mirfield) Squadron, Air Training Corps were put to the test when a casualty exercise, planned by Flying Officer Felicia Doubell, took place recently.

A group of volunteers assembled, and a practiced team led by Sue Doubell, proceeded to make them up to simulate a series of injuries and ailments to be treated.

Having recovered from the four heart attacks he suffered as one of the casualties, Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell, squadron commander, said: “Not only have we seen some good first aid skills, but some really excellent simulated injuries.

“The cadets threw themselves into the activity and picked up some skills.”