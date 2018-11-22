Caught on CCTV: Man stealing kiddies' toys from Dewsbury nursery

Children at a Dewsbury day nursery are a few toys light this morning after a burglar swiped bikes and other items.

Child’s Play Day Nursery, on Thornhill Road, was targeted in the early hours of this morning when a man broke in and stole a picnic bench.

A man has been caught on CCTV stealing toys from a Dewsbury nursery.

He also made off with bikes and other smaller toys.

Nursery manager Amy Jasiewicz said: "It's very low of whoever has done this, stealing toys from children.

"We've not told the kids as we don't want to get them upset or worry them.

"He's not taken masses of things but it's the principle. The kids loved the plastic picnic bench during the summer and the bikes, too."

A burglar kicked through a back gate at a Dewsbury nursery.

The lock to the nursery's back gate had been kicked through.

Anyone who has information about the offence is asked to contact the Dewsbury and Mirfeld NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13180585821.