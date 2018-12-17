CCTV shows youngsters snatching £300 phone from Dewsbury store

A store in Dewsbury was targeted by a trio of thieves this afternoon.

CCTV images released by Dewsbury Bargains show the three suspects, thought to be in their teens, enter the premises and snatch a phone worth in the region of £300.

The shop assistant said the trio were in the store for between three and four minutes, running in different directions during their getaway from the Corporation Street store.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 1.43pm today to a report of a theft from a shop.

"The suspect is reported to have stolen a mobile phone before making off. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 891 of today."