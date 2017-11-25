Celebration of success at school

Batley Girls’ High School recently held the first Co-Heads’ Celebration Lunch of the academic year.

The event celebrated the outstanding contribution of Batley Girls’ pupils to the local community.

Amelia Sutcliffe was rewarded for her contribution to the performance of Les Miserables, held in honour of Jo Cox.

Amelia said: “Being part of this production has improved my confidence and I have also discovered that my career aspiration for the future is to work in technical theatre.”

Hannah Yaqoob, who was rewarded for completing her work experience placement at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “It was indeed an absolute pleasure to be given the most engaging opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented individuals within the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

“Throughout my two weeks in Westminster, a whole new range of doors and opportunities were opened to me which involved the most invigorating tasks, from proceeding in research to exclusive parliamentary visits; it was most certainly an experience that has allowed me to explore the perspective of working in the civil service in the most intriguing way possible.”

Pam Pickles, chair of the Batley Girls’ Local Governing Body, summed up the event.

She said: “It was a great pleasure and an honour to be invited to this Celebration Lunch. Each student told us about the part she had played in the production, either behind the scenes or on the stage and they all said how much they appreciated learning so much from the professionals involved.

“I feel very proud to serve on the governing body of a school which affords all our students exciting opportunities to become confident and successful young women.”

