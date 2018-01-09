Change of use could bring 12 jobs, four full-time, with Screwfix plan

Twelve jobs, four of them full-time, could be created if Kirklees Council allows a change of use at a commercial unit.

Screwfix Direct Ltd has applied for permission to change use of Units 1 and 2 at the Luddite Way Business Park, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton to class B8, storage and distribution, and some minor external alterations.

Agents Iceni Projects, on behalf of the company, say the units, part of a batch of 13 built there since March 2016, will benefit from class B1 use (business) and as such Screwfix would require the change of use to occupy the premises.

Screwfix Direct Ltd comprised a B8 trade couhnter operation aimed at local building companies.

Screwfix products were sold over the internet, by catalogue, over the telephone and at the trade counter. While the units were advertised, this was mainly in the trade press and was directed at tradesman, said the spokesperson.

The footprint and the bulk of the exisiting building was to be unaltered by the proposals with the main changes being made for reasons of security, and to refurbish the building in line with Screwfix corporate branding and the applicant’s business needs. The building’s main activity would be supply of building materials to local builders and related services.

If allowed it will open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday (including Bank Holidays), 7am to 6pm on Saturdays and 9am to 4pm on Sundays. Twelve members of staff would be employed on the premises, four full-time.