Charity cleans up with car wash

A busy community car wash event turned out to be a huge success for a local charity.

The event was organised on Heckmondwike Grammar School’s car park by North Kirklees based support group Downs and Special Friends.

Residents from across the different communities in Batley, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike came together to wash vehicles – and five hours of work raised £1,300.

Downs and Special Friends was set up as a networking support group for parents who may have children coping with symptoms like Cystic Fibrosis, Downs Syndrome, Autism, Schizophrenia, chronic depression, learning difficulties, physical mobility, deafness, and partial sightedness as well as other visual impairment conditions.

Group member Jacky Eva said: “I would like to say thank you to all those who volunteered to wash the cars and obviously donated their weekend time for such a valuable cause. All sections of the community got involved.”