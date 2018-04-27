Children give MP a warm welcome

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has paid a special visit to a day nursery.

Ms Brabin said she thoroughly enjoyed her visit to Hammond House Day Nursery in Heckmondwike which she hailed as a “very good example of a very good nursery”.

The Batley and Spen MP said: “Visiting early years settings has to be one of the most pleasurable aspects of my job and I received a fantastically warm welcome from all the staff and children at Hammond House.”

Kirsty Bradley, at Hammond House, said: “Tracy took a tour around our nursery setting and sat with the children to hear what they had been doing throughout the day.”