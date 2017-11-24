Chocs away for Christmas campaign

Workers at a Cleckheaton office have decided to go the extra mile to ensure that disadvantaged children have an extra special Christmas.

Colleagues at Skipton Building Society have launched an appeal for selection boxes and chocolate gifts to be dropped off at their branch in Northgate which they will then pass on to the food bank in Batley.

Judith Fleming, Cleckheaton branch manager, said: “We thought it would be a good idea to ask our customers and the public in general to donate gifts.

“The society is now acting as a collection station and we are asking customers to buy an extra selection box and drop it off at the branch.”