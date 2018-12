The Oakenshaw Community Choir, which is based at St Andrew’s Church, recently held a musical evening to raise much-needed funds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The evening was very successful with an audience of around 120 people enjoying the entertainment, tombola and refreshments.

The group raised £1,000 at the event and its members were pleased to present a cheque to Zoe Bray from the hospice.