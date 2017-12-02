Choir hits right note at school event

Upper Batley High School recently hosted its annual presentation evening.

Parents, governors, distinguished guests, staff and learners were left speechless as the evening closed with a wonderful performance by the school choir and drummers.

Their teacher Sam Rodwell said: “It has been a real pleasure helping the boys practice for this performance. Their dedication, enthusiasm has surpassed all my expectations and I am looking forward to next year already.”

Mr Hazelwood, the master of ceremonies, thanked all parents, governors, staff and learners for all their hard work in making the evening such a success.